Texas Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Could Be ‘Option’ For Homestand Start
ARLINGTON — A day after his latest rehab start, injured Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom said he was an “option” to start this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels.
He mentioned it almost matter-of-factly when a reporter tried to confirm that he was still set to make his next rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Saturday.
“It’ll be Frisco or here,” he said.
The right-hander, who is in the final stages of his return from Tommy John surgery, said there are discussions going on and that there were a variety of factors that would go into whether he goes to Frisco as planned or makes his season debut.
“I think it’s just seeing where we’re at with what we have here with the pitching, kind of see how the week goes,” he said. “If I threw here it wouldn’t be more than three (innings).”
He also said that if he were to go to Frisco he would be more likely to go four innings.
deGrom revealed this about 10 minutes before manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters in advance of Monday’s opener against the New York Yankees.
He definitely had a preference — and it’s not Globe Life Field.
“I don’t think that’s what we’re going to do (start him on Saturday in Arlington),” Bochy said. “But if something were to happen and we were in a position where we thought we needed to do it, and we were fine with Jacob doing it, yeah.”
If the Rangers remain on their current rotation, Jack Leiter — who starts on Monday — would be Saturday's probable starter.
Just the fact that the Rangers and deGrom are having that conversation is good news for the 36-year-old, who wants to pitch this season.
In his last rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock, he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking one.
deGrom felt good about the outing. He threw his slider more in that outing but wasn’t satisfied with the location of all of his pitches. But, after more than a year of work to rehab the injury and three rehab starts, he feels good that he and pitching coaches are refining small things as opposed to big recovery items.
“It’s a huge positive,” deGrom said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to feel good throughout this whole process. So at this point it’s just making sure we don’t do anything to cause a setback.”