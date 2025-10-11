Rangers’ Adolis Garcia Regresses Again, Calling Future into Question
Adolis Garcia had a mammoth season for the Texas Rangers in 2023, and he’ll always be remembered for that. But he hasn’t been quite the same since.
Last year his numbers took a drop. His OPS fell by more than 150 points, but he was still able to hit 25 home runs and 85 RBI. But he batted .245 with 39 home runs and 107 RBI in 2023, so his 2024 numbers, while solid, paled in comparison.
He told reporters in spring training that he felt great and that his goal was to his “50 home runs.” Perhaps he was joking. Perhaps he wasn’t. But he fell way short of the goal. Now, he enters what could be his final season with the Rangers with uncertainty.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ right field situation for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Right Field in Review
Primary Starter: Adolis Garcia (135 G, .227/.271/.394, .665 OPS, 19 HR, 75 RBI, 28 2B, 0 3B, 58 R, 13 SB). Other Significant Contributor: Alejandro Osuna (17 G, 212/.313/.278, .591 OPS, 2 HR, 15 RBI, four 4B, 0 3B, 12 R, 5 SB).
Fielding Stats: Garcia: .993 fielding percentage, 1,124.0 innings, 276 chances, 268 putouts, six assists, two errors, one double play. Osuna: 1.000 fielding percentage, 388 innings, 90 chances, 88 putouts, two assists, no errors, no double plays.
Season Notes
Garcia’s numbers for 2025 were more on par with his 2024 numbers:
In 2024: .224/.284/.400 with a .684 OPS, 25 HR, 85 RBI
In 2025: .227/.271/.394 with .665 OPS, 19 HR, 75 RBI
He played in 19 fewer games, thanks to a couple of injuries. Garcia is durable and manages to avoid major injury. But he also missed three games in late May and early June against his old team, St. Louis. It wasn’t about keeping him away from the Cardinals. The Rangers gave him a reset, a full series off, to work on his swing. He was chasing too much. He came back from the time off and gave the Rangers a boost. But it wasn’t consistent. By late in the season, he was back to chasing pitches out of the zone too much.
He has always had chase in his game. But the discipline that marked his career year in 2023 is at an ebb. With one year of team control remaining, it’s fair for the Rangers to consider moving on. They could find an outfielder to emulate much of what Garcia does — but not the home runs. His defense would also be hard to replicate. He has one of the best arms in the game and few runners dare to stretch a single into a double when the ball is hit to him.
Osuna had a terrific spring training but was sent back to Triple-A for more at-bats — and to wait for a spot, which opened due to injury. He didn’t hit as well in the Majors, but that’s to be expected from a rookie. The Rangers like his make-up and see him as a potential piece of the future.
Team Control/Free Agency
Garcia is entering the final year of arbitration. Osuna is pre-arbitration and under team control. Two other players — Sam Haggerty and Michael Helman — played some right field in 2025 and are under team control, with Haggerty eligible for arbitration.
What’s Next?
This will be an interesting offseason for Garcia. He’s due a projected salary of more than $10 million in arbitration. He and the Rangers agreed to a two-year deal after the 2023 World Series that allowed both sides to avoid that eventuality after the 2024 season. Garcia’s production has dropped each of the last two seasons. He enters free agency after the 2026 season and will be 34. This is a chance for him to cash in on a 10-figure contract, at least for one year.
But do the Rangers want that? The declining production is an element they must consider. So is their desire to get younger and less expensive. Texas did this with Nathaniel Lowe and traded him. The Rangers could do the same with Garcia, as they have coverage with Osuna and other outfielders.
The trick is they don’t have another outfielder, aside from Wyatt Langford, with Garcia’s ability to slug. How Texas intends to make up next year’s roster, especially with the ballpark factor the front office has talked about this offseason, could be the determining factor in whether he is in Surprise for spring training in February — or somewhere else.