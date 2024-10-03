Inside The Rangers

Plenty Of Familiar Former Texas Rangers Faces Remain In Postseason

Texas Rangers fans won't have their team to root for during the 2024 postseason but there are plenty of former Rangers players still chasing a World Series title.

Sep 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) watches from the dugout during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers are not in the postseason, but plenty of former Rangers are.

Some are familiar names, others aren't, and they're peppered across eight of the 12 playoff teams. Here's a look at the 13 former Rangers still active in the postseason.

Kansas City Royals

LHP Cole Ragans: The Rangers traded the former 2016 first-round pick to the Royals for reliever Aroldis Chapman on June 30, 2023.

RHP Michael Lorenzen: The Rangers traded Lorenzen, who was signed as a free agent in March, to the Royals for left-handed reliever Walt Pennington.

Sep 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) is held up by catcher Salvador Perez (13) as they celebrate after clinching a wild card playoff birth after a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Detroit Tigers

2B Andy Ibáñez: The Tigers claimed Ibanez off waivers from the Rangers on Nov. 10, 2022.

New York Yankees

C Jose Trevino: The Corpus Christi native was a sixth-round pick in 2014 and played parts of four seasons for the Rangers before he was traded to the Yankees for RHP Albert Abreu and LHP Robert Ahlstrom on April 2, 2022.

Cleveland Guardians

RHP Emmanuel Clase: After being called up for the final two months of the 2019 season, Texas traded Clase and OF Delino DeShields to Cleveland for RHP Corey Kluber and cash on Dec. 15, 2019.

C Austin Hedges: The Rangers acquired Hedges from the Pirates for "future considerations," which was International signing bonus cap space at the trade deadline in 2023 for catching depth and Hedges became a fan favorite during the club's World Series run. He signed with the Guardians in the offseason.

Sep 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) and manager Stephen Vogt (12) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. The Guardians clinched a playoff berth with the win. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres

RHP Yu Darvish: The Japanese star signed with Texas as a free agent in 2012, pitched for the club until he was traded to the Dodgers at the 2017 deadline for 2B Willie Calhoun, RHP A.J. Alexy and SS Brendon Davis.
OF Jurickson Profar: Once rated the No.1 prospect in baseball, the former infielder played parts of five seasons with Texas before being traded to Oakland before the 2019 season. (See bottom of story for the complete trade.)

New York Mets

RHP Reed Garrett: He was a Round 16 2014 selection for Texas who never made it to the Majors. He was claimed off waiver by the Tigers in December 2018 and returned to the Rangers organization in May 2019. He was released by the Nashville Sound in January 2020. Eventually, he was claimed off waiver by the Mets in June 2023.

Philadelphia Phillies

LHP Kolby Allard: The Rangers traded RHP Chris Martin to Atlanta for Allard on July 30, 2019, and then traded him back to Atlanta for RHP Jake Odorizzi and cash on Nov. 9, 2022. Allard signed with the Phillies as a free agent in January.

Atlanta Braves

RHP Jesse Chavez: He was drafted by Texas in 2002. He re-signed with the club in January 2018 and played with the Rangers from 2018 to 2020 until signing with the Angels as a free agent in Februaty 2021.
RHP Luke Jackson: The No. 45 overall pick by Texas in 2010 pitched for the club from 2015-2016 before being traded to Atlanta for LHP Brady Feigl and RHP Tyrell Jenkins. Jackson signed with San Francisco as a free agent before the 2023 season and returned to Atlanta via trade when the Braves sent LHP Tyler Matzek and 3B Sabin Ceballos to the Giants for RF Jorge Soler and Jackson.
SS Eli White: After designating him for assignment in December 2022, Texas traded White to Atlanta for cash on Jan. 3, 2023. White was initially brought to Texas in this massive three-team, seven-player trade in December 2018:

Texas Rangers Traded 2B Jurickson Profar to Oakland Athletics; Oakland Athletics Traded 2B Eli White and Future Considerations to Texas Rangers; Oakland Athletics Traded RHP Emilio Pagan and Future Considerations to Tampa Bay Rays; Tampa Bay Rays Traded LHP Kyle Bird, LHP Brock Burke and RHP Yoel Espinal to Texas Rangers and Texas Rangers Traded RHP Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay Rays.

Stefan Stevenson
STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

