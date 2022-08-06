Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox in the third of a four-game series Friday night. The Rangers dropped Saturday's affair 2-1 after winning the series opener 3-2 on Friday.

Texas has lost four of five on the current seven-game homestand. Despite winning the first game against Chicago, one-run games continue to plague the Rangers. Texas leads the Majors in one-run losses with 24. The 6-24 (.200) record in one-run contests is worst in baseball.

Texas only had three hits Saturday, the second fewest in a game this season and tied the season low at Globe Life Field. The three total bases tonight were fewest in Arlington since being no-hit by Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees on May 19.

Bubba Thompson, who made his MLB debut Friday, went 1-for-4 Saturday with a pair of stolen bases, the first two steals of his career. He became the first rookie in Rangers history (since 1972) to record two-or-more stolen bases through his first two career games in the big leagues. Thompson and Minnesota’s Nick Gordon are the only players in MLB over the last five seasons to tally multiple stolen bases over their first two career Major League appearances.

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (47-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-52)

Saturday, August 6, 2022

6:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.30 ERA)

CHI: Michael Kopech (4-7, 3.12 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox.

-

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.