Rangers Activate Two Recently Acquired Relievers, Option Down Struggling Prospect
The Texas Rangers were one of the more active teams at the trade deadline and were able to upgrade an already talented pitching staff further.
Coming into the trade deadline, the Rangers were playing some of their best baseball of the season. This has resulted in them making some noise in the American League Wild Card picture and has resulted in them being buyers.
Texas figured to be a team that was going to be looking for a slugger to help what has been a stagnant lineup at times, and also some help for the bullpen.
Shockingly, their top addition was starting pitcher Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran right-hander improves what has already been one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
However, they did upgrade their bullpen with the addition of left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe and right-handed pitcher Phil Maton.
Both of the new relief pitchers have reported to the team and will be active against the Seattle Mariners.
To make room, the Rangers optioned down top prospect Kumar Rocker to Triple-A. The right-hander is highly regarded in the system for Texas, but with the starting rotation being stacked, he is going to be the odd man out for the time being.
So far in the Majors, Rocker hasn’t quite found his groove. The right-hander has totaled a 4-5 record and 5.74 ERA.
Even though he has struggled, the team still has high hopes that he will be a part of the future.
Now, with some new weapons in the bullpen, it will be a big series against the Mariners over the weekend.
