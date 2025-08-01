Former Rangers World Series Hero Traded to Brewers in MLB Deadline Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers made one of the more curious trades at the deadline, dealing for Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery.
The trade was odd because Montgomery cannot pitch this season due to Tommy John surgery and he’s a free agent after the season.
Still, Montgomery, who helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series, was dealt to the Brewers in a deadline deal on Thursday.
Montgomery was dealt along with reliever Shelby Miller to the Brewers for a player to be named later.
Miller won’t be able to help the Brewers right away, either. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 7 with a right forearm strain. But at least he had pitched this season — and there was a chance he will pitch again in 2025.
Miller was 3-3 with a. 1.98 ERA in 37 games before his injury. He has 10 saves in 15 chances and eight holds.
Montgomery’s tenure with the D-backs has been tumultuous. He signed a one-year, $25 million deal with Arizona after the 2023 season, which came with a vesting option. He pitched enough to get the vesting option, as he went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games (21 starts).
Ownership was critical of the contract and his performance, but Montgomery exercised the vesting option for 2025. But he never pitched this season as he underwent Tommy John surgery as the season started.
In 2023, he was a godsend to the Rangers, as he was acquired in a deadline deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts with Texas. He was incredible in the postseason, as he went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in six games (five starts). His one relief appearance was in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series, a game the Rangers won.
