By Acquiring Danny Coulombe, Rangers Upgrade Left-Handed Relief Depth
The Texas Rangers made some last minute moves at the trade deadline and one should bolster the roster's ability to use left-handed pitching more often.
The Rangers acquired Twins reliever Danny Coulombe in return for a young prospect, Garrett Horn. Horn was drafted last season by the Rangers in the sixth round and has pitched in nine games this season.
More News: Rangers Trade Reliever To Tigers in Deadline Day Deal
Texas drafted Horn knowing he would need 2024 to recover from an injury. This year he has worked up to the High-A Cedar Rapids and is 0-3 with a 2.92 ERA. After 24 full innings he struck out 34 and walked six.
Horn was a small price to pay to acquire Coulombe.
More News: Rangers Likely to Face Eugenio Suarez After Mariners Acquire Slugger
Coulombe made his debut in the majors back in 2014 and has been used mostly as a closer for games. He has only made two starts in his 328 appearances. On his career he has gone 16-9.
This season he has pitched in 40 games and posted a career-low 1.16 ERA holding opponents' to a .188 batting average. The lefty has struck out 31 and walked nine this year going 1-0.
More News: Rangers Showing Interest in Multiple Relief Pitchers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Armed with a fastball that averages 90 mph, he is striking out hitters one-quarter of the time. Plus, he barely walks anyone.
The Rangers bullpen immediately gets better with the 35-year-old veteran and the Rangers need that moving forward. Entering this weekend's action, Texas had just two left-handed relievers — Jacob Latz and Hoby Milner.
More News: Three Potential Rangers Targets to Watch on Final Day of MLB Trade Deadline
Latz can swing into a starting role for the Rangers. Milner has typically been a seventh- or eighth-inning option for Texas in situations where they're facing a run of left-handed hitters.
Texas is in the hunt for a postseason berth. They were tied with the Seattle Mariners going into this weekend's four-game set between the two teams that share second place in the American League West and tied for the final Wild Card berth.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.