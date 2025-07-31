Rangers Showing Interest in Multiple Relief Pitchers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers have been on fire in the month of July, going 16-8 entering the final day of the month, which also happens to be the MLB trade deadline.
Given their recent hot streak, plans have changed about how they would go about their business before July 31 passes.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Rangers were viewed as a team likely to sell, trading away veterans who were on expiring deals after not doing that last year.
But now that they are tied with the Seattle Mariners for the final AL wild card spot, it makes sense that they are going to be looking to upgrade the roster for a postseason push.
Atop their wish list is bullpen help, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) mentioning several players they are pursuing.
Phil Maton of the St. Louis Cardinals and Hunter Harvey of the Washington Nationals have been added to their list of potential targets by the MLB insider.
Pittsburgh Pirates two-time All-Star closer David Bednar is another player Texas would love to acquire, but the asking price for him is considered to be steep. It is the same reason why their starting pitcher, Mitch Keller, likely won’t be on the move.
Another name to keep an eye on for the Rangers is Jake Bird, who has been thriving this season with the Colorado Rockies.
Overall, the production of the Texas bullpen has not been great with a 3.37 ERA, which ranks fourth in the MLB.
Where the Rangers have struggled is closing out games.
They have converted only 28 out of 47 save opportunities and have an opening at the back end after recently releasing Luke Jackson, who had been their go-to pitcher in save situations for a chunk of the campaign.
Bednar is the only one of the aforementioned four names with extensive experience as a closer, but any of the pitchers mentioned would be a massive upgrade for Bruce Bochy’s bullpen.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.