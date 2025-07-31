Rangers Trade Reliever To Tigers in Deadline Day Deal
With the trade deadline approaching, the Texas Rangers have made a minor move with the Detroit Tigers.
Since the Rangers are a team on a hot streak, many people expected them to be aggressive based on what they have done in the past under the current leadership regime who loves to add players to his roster. And since Texas has been one of the best teams in baseball in the second half of the season and is right in the playoff mix, it wouldn't have shocked anyone if they made a notable trade.
However, the Rangers do have some financial constraints that make things a bit more challenging, and the franchise was reportedly looking to shed some salary to pursue bullpen help.
Texas decided to trade relief pitcher Codi Heuer to the Tigers for cash considerations, which should help them out a bit when it comes to their finances.
Heuer has been mostly a minor league pitcher for Texas this year and will be heading to Triple-A for Detroit as well.
In the Rangers' system, he has totaled a 3.43 ERA in 35 appearances this season. With a K/9 rate of 12.1, the right-hander has improved significantly in that area compared to earlier in his career.
While the move for the Tigers is likely being made to add some depth for their bullpen in the second half of the season, this seems like a financial decision for the Rangers.
With a desire to still improve, this could be the start of the team looking to shed some salary to get another deal done. Heuer has been solid for the franchise in the minors, but Texas is looking to add an impact player for the stretch run.
