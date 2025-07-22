Rangers Announce Signing of Latest MLB First-Round Pick Gavin Fien
The Texas Rangers announced on Monday that they had signed their first-round pick, shortstop Gavin Fien, to his bonus deal.
The Rangers did not disclose the terms. Per MLB Pipeline’s draft tracker, Fien was due a slot bonus of $5.75 million. The Rangers selected him No. 12 overall.
He joins three other picks that have been signed. That included Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey (fourth round), TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt (fifth round) and Illinois pitcher Julius Sanchez.
Fien, a prep star from Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif., built a good reputation on the summer circuit, but had consistency issues in his final prep season.
Some scouts profile him as a future corner infielder in the Majors.
He is the first infielder Texas has selected in the first round since 2020. The Rangers’ last five first-round picks picks include Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore (2024), Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (2023), Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker (2022), Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter (2021) and Mississippi State infielder Justin Foscue (2020).
Langford is the Rangers’ starting left fielder. Rocker and Leiter are members of the Texas starting rotation. Foscue made his MLB debut last year and has been up and down with the Rangers since then. Moore is at High-A Hub City.
McConnaughey and Abeldt both dealt with injuries that limited their 2025 seasons and dropped in the draft as a result. Both were draft-eligible juniors but opted to sign and start their pro careers.
Each selection in the first 10 rounds comes with a slot value. Teams can sign players to the slot value, above it or below it. Selection in the final 10 rounds (11-20) can be signed for up to $150,000 without it counting against the team’s overall bonus pool.
The Rangers have until July 28 to sign their picks.
