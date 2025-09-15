Rangers-Astros Game Today (9/15/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
It’s time for the Texas Rangers to take charge of its chances to claim an American League wild card berth.
The Rangers (79-71) are in Houston to face the Astros (81-69) in a three-game series that starts on Monday at Daikin Park. After an eventful weekend, the Astros are no longer in first place in the AL West. The Seattle Mariners (82-68) are in first place now, one game ahead of the Astros. Texas is now chasing the Astros in the wild card playoffs, two games back.
That makes this week’s final head-to-head showdown in the Silver Boot Series so important. A good or bad series may determine whether the Rangers have a shot at making the playoffs. With 12 games remaining, Texas has no margin for error.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 15
Game Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Space City Home Network (Astros)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 FM (Astros)
Where: Daikin Park, Houston
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (9-8, 3.81)
If the Rangers can get there, Jack Leiter would be their projected Game 3 starter in a playoff series. He’s emerged as a budding ace this season and lately he’s given Texas what it has needed on the mound, whether he can go six innings or not. His last start against Milwaukee was a good example. He only pitched 4.2 innings, but he allowed seven hits, three earned runs and two walks while he struck out four and the Rangers managed to win. He’s been reliable of late, and so long as he limits his walks, he’ll be effective.
Mets: RHP Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.19)
Alexander was claimed off waivers from the Athletics in May. He’s been a blessing to the Astros’ rotation, which can’t seem to get away from injuries. In his last start against Toronto, he went seven innings of shutout baseball. He allowed three hits, one walk and struck out three. In his last seven starts he is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 41 innings. The Rangers didn’t see him in their last meeting at Globe Life Field. Chances are Texas will get an eyeful on Monday.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager could be cleared to return for the Rangers’ next home series against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien is slated for a hitting session in Houston on Monday.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty rehabbed last weekend with Double-A Frisco.
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16): Coulombe threw rehab games with Double-A Frisco last weekend.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle will make his next start with the Rangers, perhaps as early as Friday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.