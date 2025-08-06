Jack Leiter, Rangers Try to Sweep Yankees: How to Watch, Preview, Lineups
The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday with an afternoon game at Globe Life Field.
Texas is coming off a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Rangers are trying to make up ground in both the American League West Division and the AL wild card race during a nine-game homestand.
Texas is off on Thursday. After that, the Rangers will host the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday-Sunday, and then the Arizona Diamondbacks from next Monday-Wednesday.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Yankees
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 6
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network (TV)/105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Yankees: YES/WFAN 660-AM, 101.9 FM, Yankees Radio Network, WADO 1280-AM (Spanish)
About Today’s Game
Probable pitchers
Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (11-7, 3.34)
Rodón had an interesting outing against Miami on Aug. 1. The lefty went just 4.2 innings, giving up only two hits. But he allowed four earned runs and five walks, along with nine strikeouts. He ended up with a no-decision.
In his last seven starts, Rodón is 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA, with 42 strikeouts and 19 walks in 39 innings. In his last three starts he has struck out 21 hitters.
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.10)
Leiter will be making his 20th start of the season coming off a no-decision against Seattle on Aug. 1. He went just 4.1 innings, but gutted through allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks. He struck out seven. Before that, he won his first two starts coming out of the All-Star break.
Leiter is 3-2 with a 3.57 ERA in his last seven starts, with 41 strikeouts and 18 walks in 35.1 innings.
Batting Order
Texas Rangers
TBA
New York Yankees
TBA
Rangers Injuries
10 or 15-day IL
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left quad strain, placed on July 16, retractive to July 13, eligible to return): Burger continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): The Rangers are hoping he’ll only need the minimum 10 days.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin played catch on Monday and hopes his next step is to throw off a mound.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
60-Day IL or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz continues his rehab in the minor leagues this week.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): The Rangers believe Mahle will be ready to return at some point this season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
