Rangers-Astros Game Today (9/05/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
Now, the Texas Rangers face their most critical series of the season. It’s safe to say that Texas can play its way in to — and out of — the AL playoff picture.
The Rangers (72-69) will host the Houston Astros starting on Friday at Globe Life Field. The three-game series will be against the AL West leaders, as Houston (77-64) is coming off a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Houston has led the division since July and, while the Astors are treading water, they still hold a solid lead in the division. Houston is up 3.5 games on the Seattle Mariners and five games on the Rangers.
For Texas, a three-game sweep is the best-case scenario. That would tighten the AL West picture and, potentially, vault the Rangers into the final AL wild card berth, currently held by Seattle. If they’re swept, well, the Rangers are likely done on both fronts. Anything in between means another ambiguous week of pursuit of a potential playoff berth.
On Thursday, the Rangers activated pitcher Cole Winn from the 15-day injured list and moved Danny Coulombe to the IL. The Rangers will have Winn for the series.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Game Day: Friday, Sept. 5
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: CW33, Victory+ (Rangers); Space City Home Network (Astros)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 FM (Astros)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.24)
Kelly is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in his six starts with the Rangers. He is coming off a great start against the Athletics last weekend, as he gave up six hits and three earned runs in 6.1 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks. With both Tyler Mahle and Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list, the trade for Kelly looks better entering September.
In his 164 innings he has struck out 149 and walked 46. Batters are hitting just .208 against him and Houston’s offense has been hit-and-miss lately. Kelly will be a free agent after the season.
Astros: TBA
Houston put Spencer Arrighetti on the injured list with right elbow inflammation and he’s out for the rest of the season. It’s just the latest injury the Astros have had to deal with in the starting rotation, and it threw their potential rotation for this weekend in flux. Houston just got Luis Garcia back from two years of Tommy John surgery and recovery, but he’s not available for Friday’s game as he started on Monday. The most likely starter is Hunter Brown, who started on Sunday for Houston and would pitch on normal rest. After that, the likely starters are Garcia and Framber Valdez. But, until Houston releases probables, it’s up for debate.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoudler fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16: Coulombe was moved to the IL on the Rangers' off day.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): It’s not clear if Seager will be able to play this season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): The Rangers are determining next steps for Mahle, who had a rehab start on Tuesday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.