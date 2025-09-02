Rangers Rally to Beat Diamondbacks, Close AL Wild Card Gap with Mariners
The Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday and in doing so cut into the Seattle Mariners’ lead for the final AL Wild Card berth.
Texas (72-67) rallied from two runs down in the top of the ninth to the game and then scores two runs in the top of the 10th to take the lead and eventually win. Reliever Chris Martin, who was activated before the game, claimed the win. Jake Burger, who was also activated on Monday, had a pinch-hit RBI in the ninth that helped tie the game.
Since Aug. 22, when Texas started a homestand against the Cleveland Guardians, the Rangers have won nine of their last 10 games and continue to play their way back into contention in the AL Wild Card chase and onto the fringes of the AL West Division race.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
While the Rangers must overtake the Mariners to reach the Wild Card playoffs due to tiebreakers, Seattle is starting to make it easier. The Mariners lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. That, combined with Texas’ win, means the Rangers are just 1.5 games back of the Mariners in the chase for the final wild card berth. The two teams do not face each other again and Seattle won the season series.
The AL West race is still alive too, though the Rangers are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros while the Mariners fell to three games back with the loss The advantage Texas has there is six head-to-head matchups with the Astros that start on Friday. It represents the Rangers’ best chance to directly cut into the Astros’ lead. The first series is this weekend at Globe Life Field. The other is at Daikin Park from Sept. 19-21.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 1)
Houston Astros: 76-62
(Magic number to clinch playoff berth: 20; magic number to clinch AL West: 22)
Seattle Mariners: 73-65 (3.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-67 (4.5 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (24 games): Sept. 2-4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (24 games): Sept. 2-3 at Tampa Bay; Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (23 games): Sept. 2-3 at Arizona; Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 76-61 (3.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 77-62 (3.5 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 73-65 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 72-67 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Kansas City Royals: 70-67 (3.0 games behind final berth)