Rangers Boss Encouraged by Struggling Slugger’s Performance in Minors
DETROIT — So far, Blaine Crime’s Texas Rangers Major League audition hasn’t gone as he would have hoped.
He was never intended to be a long-term fix and that may end as soon as Monday.
Opening-day first baseman Jake Burger just wrapped up his first full week in the minor leagues, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said this weekend the intention was to bring the 29-year-old back up soon.
“Soon” could be as early as Monday. When the Rangers optioned Burger, he was required to spend at least 10 days in the minors. After he was optioned last Friday, he didn’t play until Tuesday in El Paso.
But, 10 days is 10 days. And 10 days will be Monday when the Rangers start a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
What Bruce Bochy Said About Jake Burger
“I think we are hoping he’s going to be ready to go then,” Bochy said before Saturday’s game. “He’s getting better swings off. He’s looking good there. We’re comfortable with where he is at. He’s so strong, the power will be there if he’s on time.”
Bochy said on Sunday that he’ll consult with president of baseball operations Chris Young on Burger’s status for Monday, which is an off day for the Express.
The Rangers looked at Burger’s option as a reset — and to give Crim a reward for an exceptional start to his minor league season.
That part hasn’t worked out for Crim. He doesn’t have a hit in 11 official at-bats. He has drawn and a walk and scored a run. The tremendous slash he showed at Triple-A Round Rock this season — .313/.365/.565 with seven home runs and 25 RBI — hasn’t translated.
Burger, meanwhile, has hit better at Round Rock. His slash through six games is .391/.462/.696, with two home runs and six RBI.
Bochy is more encouraged by what he’s hearing about Burger’s approach at the plate. The Rangers felt the issue wasn’t power, it was timing. He’s also proving to be a bit choosier at the plate. He had three walks and one strikeout in his first five games. With the Rangers he struck out 32 times and walked three times.
When Burger returns, he’ll have to work to boost his current slash of .190/.231/.330. He also has three home runs and 12 RBI.
He’ll re-join an offense that has seen a slight uptick in production since his option, the release of Leody Taveras and the firing of offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, who was replaced by new hitting coach Bret Boone. All of that happened in the series before the Boston-Detroit road trip.
At the time of his option, Young said he had faith that Burger would turn it around.
“We believe in him immensely,” Young said. “It doesn’t change anything. We feel he embodies everything we want in our players. But players go through these moments and it’s our job to try to help them through that and put them in an environment that is going to allow them to succeed. Our hope is that Jake will get hot quickly and be right back with us.”
He may not be the only regular returning on Monday, either. Catcher Kyle Higashioka is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Bochy indicated that activating the catcher when he’s eligible at the start of the homestand is a possibility.
Texas catcher Jonah Heim was behind the plate for five games of the six-game road trip that ended on Sunday.