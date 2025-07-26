Rangers Boss Remains Hopeful Injured Joc Pederson Can Join Team Next Week
ARLINGTON — Earlier this week injured Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson left to join Double-A Frisco in Omaha for a rehab assignment.
On Thursday, he took his first cuts in a live game since May. On Friday, he played at first base as he continued his rehab assignment with the RoughRiders.
Two games in, everything looks promising for the two-time World Series champion, a player the Rangers hope can join them sometime next week during their west coast road trip to the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners.
When asked about whether Pederson was “on track” to join Texas next week, manager Bruce Bochy replied, “He’s doing well.” Bochy expressed earlier in the week that Pederson was a possibility to return on the road trip.
Bochy also said he watched each of Pederson’s at-bats on Thursday.
On Thursday, he was the designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and drew a walk. He scored once and struck out once.
On Friday, Pederson went 0-for-3 in a game that went only five innings and was called due to rain.
Pederson has been on the 10-day injured list since May 25 with a fractured right hand. He was hit by a pitch on May 24 against the Chicago White Sox, and even though he took his base and scored the run, he left the contest afterward.
Medical testing quickly determined that he had the fracture. He was given a timeline of four to six weeks to recover.
Before the fracture, Pederson was among the Rangers that were struggling at the plate, but his struggles were quite pronounced.
The left-handed slugger has had an awful season. In 46 games he slashed .131/.269/.238 with two home runs and six RBI. Earlier the season he set a franchise record for futility at the plate, going 0-for-41. That record has since been broken.
Since his move to the IL, the Rangers have rotated players into Pederson’s spot and managed to improve their offensive production. Texas has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball since June 1, with 217.
If Pederson can turn things around after he returns, that will only boost the overall offense as the Rangers hope to work their way back into the playoff race.
