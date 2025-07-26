Rangers Injured Slugger Unable to Return to Lineup Until August
ARLINGTON — Get used to Rowdy Tellez, Josh Smith and whoever else can play first base for the foreseeable future.
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Friday that injured first baseman Jake Burger is not close to returning to baseball activities as his left quadriceps strain is keeping him from light jogging.
“Jake’s coming along a little slower,” Bochy said. “He’s still a couple of weeks away. He did a pretty good job on that quad. He’s not able to jog at all.”
The Rangers moved Burger to the 10-day injured list on July 16, with a back-date to July 13, with the quadriceps injury. He was eligible to return earlier this week.
But, as he hasn’t even started baseball activities, Burger might not even be ready for a rehab assignment until the second week of August.
This is the second time in less than a month in which Burger has been on the 10-day IL.
He spent nearly two weeks on the IL after suffering a left oblique strain against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rangers moved him to the IL on June 21, and he remained there until he was activated on July 2. He spent one day on a rehab assignment.
After 75 games Burger slashed .228/.259/.401 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. He struggled to start the season, so much so that the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock in early May for a week so he could work on his swing.
The Rangers selected the contract of Rowdy Tellez at the start of the second half of the season and see him as the platoon option at first base against right-handed hitters. Tellez has two hits in his first 11 at-bats with the Rangers, one of which was a home run last Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
Josh Smith, a left-handed hitter, started Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, even with a left-hander on the mound for the Braves. The super-utility starter has played seven different positions this season. His start on Friday was his 21st game at first base. He is slashing .275/.352/.411 with eight home runs and 25 RBI.
Texas can also play Ezequiel Duran at first base. The Rangers hope to have Joc Pederson back next week from his wrist injury. He is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco and he is expected to play first base on Friday. He could also play the position if needed when he returns.
