Rangers Front Office Needs To Reward Players With Aggressive Deadline
The most exciting part of every MLB regular season is the vaunted trade deadline, and the 2025 iteration is shaping up to be a barn burner at the end of this month.
One team in particular has seen its outlook for next Thursday's big event shift drastically in recent weeks, and that team is the Texas Rangers.
More News: Regression to the Mean Is a Double-Edged Sword for Rangers in Second Half
It wasn't long ago that most assumed the Rangers would be sellers at the deadline, given their well documented struggles on offense.
Texas sat below .500 for most of the year, and all signs pointed towards them more than likely missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
More News: Rangers Slugger Joc Pederson Ready to Start Injury Rehab Assignment
All of this has changed over the past several weeks, however, as the Rangers have suddenly found a burst of momentum that has been eluding them for much of the campaign.
As of this writing, Texas has rattled off nine wins in their last 12 contests, have gone 5-1 since returning from the All-Star break and are currently just a game-and-a-half back of the final AL Wild Card spot with a 53-50 record.
As improbable as it may have seemed for much of the year, the Rangers' recent success means they are still firmly in the playoff hunt, and this has, in turn, changed the calculus for the front office considerably heading into next week.
Texas has gone from almost certainly being sellers to now being clear-cut buyers at the trade deadline, and there is really no way to justify not making moves to further reinforce this roster.
More News: Rangers Agree to Terms With Plethora of Their 2025 MLB Draft Selections
That magical run back in 2023 all started with a Wild Card berth, and they wouldn't have had that opportunity if the front office didn't make a flurry of trades that ended up being massive difference makers down the stretch.
The players on the field have clawed their way back and have given themselves a real shot at making a similar push for the Wild Card in 2025, and now the front office has to do its part by giving them the extra help they need to make it worthwhile in the second half.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.