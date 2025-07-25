Rangers Front Office Needs To Reward Players With Aggressive Deadline

The Rangers are 5-1 since the All-Star break to improve to 53-50 in 2025, reaching 3 G over .500 for the 1st time since May 17 (25-22).



TEX is 12-6 in July (3rd-best record in A.L./4th in MLB) and currently sits 1.5 G back of a playoff position in the A.L. Wild Card standings.