Rangers Activate Outfielder Sam Haggerty From Injured List for Braves Opener

The Texas Rangers got back some of their outfield depth as they activated Sam Haggerty from the 10-day injured list.

Matthew Postins

Jun 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Sam Haggerty (0) cools off prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Sam Haggerty from the 10-day injured list on Friday, per the franchise.

To make room for Haggerty, the Rangers optioned Cody Freeman.

Haggerty was moved to the injured list with inflammation. Manager Bruce Bochy said at the time that it was not anticipated that Haggerty would miss more than 10 days. Friday was the first day he could officially be activated.

He was slashing .260/.329/.375 with two home runs and 11 RBI. Texas called him up in May and he’s been a versatile outfielder for the team.

The Rangers promoted Cody Freeman to take his spot on the roster. He made his MLB debut last weekend.

Without Haggerty, Texas had gotten off to a great start entering Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Rangers won five of its first six games coming out of the All-Star break, defeating the Detroit Tigers in two out of three games and sweeping the Athletics. Texas (53-50) entered the day seven games out of the lead in the American League West behind the Houston Astros.

The Seattle Mariners are in second place, five games back of the Astros. The Mariners just acquired first baseman Josh Naylor in a trade on Thursday evening.

In the AL Wild Card race, the Rangers are 1.5 games out of the final wild card berth, currently held by the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees have the first wild card berth and the Mariners have the second wild card berth.  

Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

