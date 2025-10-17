Rangers Breakout Outfielder Named Organization's Top Player Under 25 Years Old
Scoring runs was an issue for the Texas Rangers in 2025. There were a number of reasons for that, but after the club parted ways with Bruce Bochy, they are hoping the new manager, Skip Schumaker, can help turn things around.
The Rangers were near the bottom in some metrics compared to the rest of the league, which was surprising, just two years removed from winning the World Series in 2023. They hung around longer than some thought they would in the American League wild card race before injuries and their offensive struggles caught up with them.
There are going to be some changes this winter, but Texas has some good young players in place that are going to be building blocks for the future. One of them was recently listed as the organization's best player under the age of 25.
Rangers' Outfielder Named Organization's Best Player Under 25 Years Old
One player who carried the offense was Wyatt Langford. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named each team's best player under the age of 25, with Langford being the Rangers. Fellow 23-year-old outfielder Evan Carter was an honorable mention.
"Langford played 44 games in the minors before making his MLB debut as part of the Rangers' Opening Day roster in 2024. He posted a 127 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 22 home runs, 62 RBI, 22 steals and 5.6 WAR in 134 games this year, and as the club looks to trim payroll and get younger in the coming years, he represents a cornerstone building block,'' Reuter wrote.
If there is one thing you can say about Langford through his first two years, it's that he has been consistent in the lineup for the Rangers. The former Florida standout for Kevin O'Sullivan slashed .253/.325/.415 in 2024 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs with a 3.9 WAR. He had 25 doubles, the same as this year, and three fewer stolen bases with 19.
He collected 126 hits as a rookie and had 118 this season. He led Texas in home runs with 22, which is a number that needs to go up for whoever leads them in that department in 2026.
A well-rounded player who is going to patrol left field for years to come, he was on the injured list multiple times this year with an oblique injury. That didn't slow him down from leading the team in home runs, stolen bases, and runs scored.
He remains under team control, and working out an extension in the not-too-distant future is certainly a road the front office should consider to go down at some point to lock him up.