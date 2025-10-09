Wyatt Langford Uses Sophomore Season to Solidify Status as Rangers Star
The Texas Rangers have already won with their selection of Wyatt Langford, their first-round pick from the 2023 MLB Draft.
Selected while Texas was working toward its first world title, Langford burned through the entire Rangers’ minor league system that summer, so much so that there was chatter he could make the opening day roster in 2024. He did. Injuries, along with the inevitable adjustments for a rookie slowed him down. But he showed he had the potential to be a star.
In 2025, he took another step. He isn’t an All-Star yet. But the potential is there, to the point where Texas might be better served to sign him to an extension now as opposed to waiting until he gets to arbitration after next season.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ left field situation for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Left Field in Review
Primary Starter: Wyatt Langford (134 G, .241/.344/.431, .775 OPS, 22 HR, 62 RBI, 25 2B, 1 3B, 73 R, 22 SB). Other Significant Contributors: Alejandro Osuna (40 G, 212/.313/.278, .591 OPS, 2 HR, 15 RBI, four 4B, 0 3B, 12 R, 5 SB).
Fielding Stats: Langford: .994 fielding percentage, 1,160.2 innings, 308 chances, 302 putouts, four assists, two errors, no double plays. Osuna: 1.000 fielding percentage, 388 innings, 90 chances, 88 putouts, two assists, no errors, no double plays.
Season Notes
Langford needs to work on his obliques this offseason. He went on the injured list three different times with an oblique injury. But it didn’t slow his numbers down.
By the end of the season, he led the Rangers in runs, home runs, stolen bases, walks (74) and total bases (211). He was in the Top 3 in just about every other category offensively. Only Josh Smith (144) and Adolis Garcia (135) played more games than Langford’s 134.
He’s emerged as a well-rounded player who has the speed to be a problem on the basepaths and a rock-solid defender in left field. He can play center field, too, and slid over there when Evan Carter was hurt. The Rangers would prefer to keep him in left field — at least for now.
Osuna had a terrific spring training but was sent back to Triple-A for more at-bats — and to wait for a spot, which opened due to injury. He didn’t hit as well in the Majors, but that’s to be expected from a rookie. The Rangers like his make-up and see him as a potential piece of the future.
Team Control/Free Agency
Langford is entering his third year of team control and is not yet eligible for arbitration. Osuna is still considered a rookie by service time and is under team control.
What’s Next?
Per Jeff Wilson of DLLS, the Rangers could entertain getting Langford into a long-term extension this year, one that would carry him through arbitration and into his first year or two of free agency. It would control his contract cost and keep him tied to the Rangers for the next several years. He’s seen as a part of the core of the team, and he has the ceiling of a potential All-Star and All-MLB player. Texas is unlikely to part with him unless it’s clear he doesn’t want to stay. Osuna will be in contention for a job next season but will need to show improvement to his slash at the plate.
With Osuna, the Rangers can entertain moving Langford to center field full-time, though it is unlikely unless Texas decides to clear the decks with some of its other outfield personnel, including Evan Carter.