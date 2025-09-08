Rangers-Brewers Game Today (9/08/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers could have used a weaker opponent as they prepare to host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game homestand on Monday.
The Rangers (74-70) are chasing a playoff berth, the final American League wild card berth, and need every win they can get. Texas is doing it without several key starts but keeps finding ways to win. In fact, the Rangers have won 11 of their last 15 games. The Brewers (89-55) won’t make it easy.
There is no hotter team in baseball than Milwaukee. The Brewers are tracking toward the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs, clinch a playoff berth this week and since Aug. 1 are 25-11, including a 14-game winning streak to start August.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 8
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTMJ 620 (Brewers)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.15)
Latz is proving what manager Bruce Bochy said about him earlier this season — that he has starter stuff. The 29-year-old reliever will be making his third straight start since replacing Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation. While he doesn’t have a decision he’s kept the Rangers in both games. He’s pitched 9.2 innings and allowed four earned runs, struck out six and walked three. He threw 71 pitches in his last start against Arizona and should be good for 80 or more against the Brewers.
Astros: LHP Jose Quintana (11-5, 3.72)
The Brewers signed him in March, and the 36-year-old has become a quality back-of-the-rotation starter for Milwaukee. He won his last start, which came against Philadelphia, during which he gave up seven hits and three earned runs in 6.1 innings. He struck out six and walked three. He is 4-1 in his last seven starts, and even though he has a 4.19 ERA in that span, the results are there He’s struck out 28 and walked 13 in 38.2 innings. He won’t strike out a lot of hitters, but he’s only allowing hitters to bat .244 against him this season.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16: Coulombe was moved to the IL on Thursday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return Sept. 12): Rangers manager Bruce Bochy hopes that Garcia will only need 10 days to recover. He said it’s possible that Garcia may only DH when he returns.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager is no closer to knowing what his timeline is to return.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down, per Bruce Bochy, and will not pitch again this season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): The Rangers are determining next steps for Mahle, who had a rehab start on Tuesday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.