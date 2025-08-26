Texas Rangers Game Today (8/26/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a three-games series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
On Monday, Angels manager — and former Rangers skipper — Ron Washington had a press conference in which he disclosed that he stepped away from the job due to quadruple bypass surgery on his heart. Before the press conference Rangers manager Bruce Bochy came in to give the beloved former Rangers boss a hug. Washington won’t manager this season, but he hopes to return in 2026.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels
Game Day: Tuesday, Aug. 26
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KLAA 830, KTMZ 1220 (Angels)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.61)
Corbin hasn’t won a game since July 10, which was before the All-Star break. Since then, he is 0-2 with a 6.07 ERA, including 27 strikeouts and 15 walks in 29.2 innings. He has last two of his last three starts. But his inability to get deep into games has become troubling. Normally reliable to get the Rangers six innings, he hasn’t gotten out of the fifth inning in each of his last three starts and he only went 2.1 innings two starts ago.
If the Rangers fall completely out of the playoff race, Corbin might be a candidate to be de-emphasized in the rotation unless he turns things around. In 123 innings he has struck out 101 and walked 42. He is allowed batters to hit .276 against him and he has a 1.41 WHIP.
Angels: RHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.42)
Kikuchi last won a start on Aug. 9 against Detroit, when he pitched five innings, gave up eight hits and four earned runs. He struck out seven and walked two. He’s been solid in his last seven starts, going 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 37 innings. He has struck out 38 and walked 12.
Yet, his performance lately hasn’t been quite as good when one breaks down his season. In his last 15 starts he is 5-3 with a 3.69 ERA. Considering his season numbers — including 153 strikeouts and 61 walks — its clear hitters have done a better job of getting to Kikuchi the past couple of months.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that, at minimum, will require four to six weeks to heal.
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 2): Carter is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): He began a hitting progression on Sunday.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin suffered a setback during a live batting practice on Satudray and will be shut down for a few days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.