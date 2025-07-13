Rangers Could Have Potential Change in Strategy for 2025 MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, and since that time, nothing has gone right for the franchise.
They were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2024 season in their title defense. Things haven’t gone much better in 2025, as the Rangers are once again amongst the biggest underachievers.
Texas has been hovering around the .500 mark for a majority of the year, entering July 13 with a 47-49 record.
The culprit for their lack of success has been an inconsistent offense. A lineup that was regarded as potentially the best one-through-nine entering the campaign has fallen woefully short of expectations.
It is certainly not time to throw the towel in on the season, with the Rangers sitting only 3.5 games behind the final wild card spot currently held by their American League West rivals, the Seattle Mariners.
Even if Texas is able to sneak into the playoffs, could they begin shifting their game plan in the draft, taking a longer-term outlook with their early selections?
It wouldn’t be the worst idea to change their strategy, especially with the overall lack of success outside of their run in 2023.
For the Rangers, their winning strategy in the 2025 MLB draft could be targeting prep shortstops.
“It's time to start thinking long-term, which could mean shifting away from their usual draft strategy of prioritizing college players early. They seem to understand this, and it further seems as if they are considering this year's prep shortstop class,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
The team’s current top prospect, and potential future No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, Sebastian Walcott, currently plays shortstop. But there are some questions about whether or not he will stick at that spot.
If a shortstop happens to present the best value on the board when Texas comes on the clock at No. 12, they have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger.
Who could they target?
Rymer provided some insight into that as well.
“Guys they could have a shot at with the No. 12 pick include JoJo Parker and Steele Hall, in which case they will have a plan for life after Corey Seager,” he added.
Selecting a high school player with their first-round pick doesn’t necessarily mean the white flag is being waved on this core, but preparing for the future cannot be ignored for much longer.
