Rangers Do Something They Haven't Done All Season To Decimate Angels
This stretch right before the All-Star break is crucial for the Texas Rangers.
With the organization in limbo when it comes to selling before the deadline or not, if the players want to avoid that fate, then they need to start showing they have some life left in them in the midst of what has been a middling season.
While they didn't exactly get off to a strong start with their 6-5 loss on Monday, the Rangers flashed the high upside their offense possesses with a dominant 13-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
That performance reminded everyone of what this Texas lineup can do, and it highlights exactly why it's so hard for the front office to pull the plug on this team.
13 runs were scored on 12 hits, with seven of them being for extra bases and three of those being homers.
But perhaps the most important thing the Rangers did was take their walks.
With a season-high nine bases on balls drawn, Texas had runners on the basepaths virtually throughout the entire contest, which allowed them to come through and provide the beatdown to their division rivals.
Patience at the plate is not something the Rangers exude.
Entering Wednesday's action, their 8.0% walk rate is 21st in Major League Baseball.
Texas has a free-swinging approach at the plate, which prevents them from seeking out walks as part of their offensive approach.
One result in a one game likely won't change how they operate, but it should serve as a reminder that getting on base and allowing this deep lineup to operate with traffic on the basepaths can produce results like what occurred on Tuesday.
