Rangers Face Building Pressure Entering Road Series with Blue Jays
The Texas Rangers are in desperate need of a series win after they allowed a series win, and potential sweep, of the Arizona Diamondbacks slip through their fingers ths week at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers are now .500 (61-61) and 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the final berth in the American League wild card race. Texas just wrapped up a 3-6 homestand and now the Rangers are heading to Toronto to face the Blue Jays, one of baseball's best home teams, in desperate need of a series win to keep pace.
More than a week ago the Rangers took a series win from the Yankees and were a half-game back of the Bronx Bombers for the final wild card berth. Things changed fast. The Philadelphia Phillies came into Arlington and swept the Rangers, outscoring them, 16-5, in three games.
The series with the Diamondbacks was looking up after winning the opener. But Texas failed to come through in the final two games, giving up go-ahead home runs to the Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of each of the final two games. Both home runs were hit by Arizona's Ketel Marte.
So, now is the time for Texas to get the ball back rolling before they fall back under .500 and further out of the playoff picture.
A Look Into the Series with Toronto
The Blue Jays are nearly unbeatable at home this season with a record of 40-20 after taking two out of three from the Chicago Cubs, who lead the National League wild card race. Since June 1, the Blue Jays have lost just eight games at Rogers Centre. For the Cubs to come out of Toronto with just one win in a three-game series shows just how tough it has become to win north of the border.
The Rangers are going to need everybody to step up and that includes an offense that has become stagnant once again. The heroics of Rowdy Tellez and Jake Burger in Monday's walk-off win aside, Texas struggled for offense in the final two games of the series and were even called out by their manager, Bruce Bochy, after managing just four hits on Tuesday. They need everyone to find their swing against the Jays.
The Rangers' pitching staff has been the best in baseball all season led by Nathan Eovaldi and the record-breaking season. He will pitch in Sunday's finale, while former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom will pitch in the opener on Friday. It will be up to that pair, along with Saturday's starter Patrick Corbin, and the bullpen, to keep the Blue Jays' offense contained. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho are all capable of breakout games.
Ultimately the series is going to come down to two things. First, the pitching staff must continue to do what it has done most of this season. Second, more than one player will need to come through for the offense. The Jays pitching staff has an ERA of more than 4.00 at home. But it's up to the Rangers to come through if they want to gain ground in the wild card race.