Rangers Find Novel Way to Continue Jon Gray’s Injury Rehab Assignment
The Texas Rangers found a creative way to ensure that injured starting pitcher Jon Gray stayed on time in his rehab assignment.
After his scheduled start with Triple-A Round Rock was rained out on Sunday, Gray was left with nowhere to pitch as the Express, along with the Rangers, were off for the All-Star break.
So, Texas opted to transfer Gray’s rehab assignment to its Arizona Complex League affiliate in Surprise, Ariz. That enabled Gray to pitch to live hitters on an extra day’s rest and keep him close to on time in his rehab.
Gray threw three innings for the ACL Rangers, as he gave up six hits and one run. He struck out two and walked none.
It isn't clear when Gray’s next start will be. But, because the Rangers flew him to Arizona to start on Monday, the earliest he could take the ball again is Saturday.
Texas could transfer his assignment back to Round Rock, as the Express will be in Las Vegas this weekend. Or the Rangers could bring Gray closer to home and have him start for their Double-A affiliate at Frisco which will host Corpus Christi.
Gray pitched his first rehab game with Round Rock last Wednesday, as the 33-year-old threw 32 pitches in his first action since the spring, with 20 of those pitches going for strikes.
Gray has been on the injured list since the start of the season after suffering a right forearm fracture during a spring training game when he was hit by a comebacker.
He gave up one hit, one earned run and struck out one in two innings. He didn’t walk a hitter. He allowed the run in the second inning on a home run.
Gray is working on a spring training ramp-up after missing the season. He’s expected to be ready to start when he’s ready to be activated. He is on the 60-day injured list.
Throughout the process, Gray has remained on schedule, which means he could return after the trade deadline on July 31.
Gray is in the final year of a four-year deal that he signed before the 2022 season. For the most part, Gray has been a back-of-the-rotation right-hander.
In three seasons with Texas, he is 21-21 with a 4.16 ERA. 72 of his 76 games regular-season games with the Rangers have been starts, as he’s struck out 362 and walked 121 in 387.1 innings.
The Rangers’ rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Patrick Corbin, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Jacob Latz has been stretched out enough to be a spot starter if needed.
