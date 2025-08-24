Rangers-Guardians Game Today (8/24/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers wrap up their series with the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday and the season goes on without Marcus Semien in the lineup.
The veteran second baseman will be out of the lineup until at least next week with a left foot contusion after he fouled a baseball off his foot on Thursday. The Rangers moved him to their 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game. Semien told reporters that the extend of the damage is still unclear. He sees a foot specialist on Sunday and hopes to know more then.
As for the playoffs, well, Texas needs to catch Seattle, which has the final wild card berth going into Sunday. By the time the season enters September, the Rangers must be a couple of games back to have any realistic shot of catching the Mariners.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Game Day: Sunday, Aug. 24
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Guardians TV (Guardians).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network (Guardians)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (9-7. 3.35)
Kelly will pitch his fifth game for the Rangers when he takes the mound on Sunday. So far, the returns have been a bit mixed. With Texas he is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA, as he has struck out 18 and walked six in 22 innings. He has a 1.09 WHIP. He's absorbed a no-decision in each of his last two games, but he's thrown at least six innings in each outing and has allowed a combined nine hits and four earned runs.
He's had some bad luck and the Rangers offense’ could stand to chip in a few more runs. As he enters free agency he's pitched 150.2 innings, has struck out 139 and walked 44. Batters are hitting just .208 against him this year, which is a career low, and he has a 1.06 WHIP. His record should be better than it is.
Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (8-4, 3.24)
Williams won his last start against Arizona, as he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed four hits and no earned runs. He struck out five and walked one. He’s won two of his last three starts, and in his start against the New York Mets on Aug. 6 he nearly threw a complete game. He went 8.2 innings, gave up one hit and one earned run while walking four and striking out six.
He's been hard to deal with in his last seven games. He is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA, with 42 strikeouts and 16 walks and 41 innings. In his third Major League season he's already set a career high for wins, a career low for ERA and has 132 strikeouts in 68 walks and 133.1 innings. Hitters are batting .215 against him and he has a 1.30 WHIP.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 2): Both manager Bruce Bochy and president of baseball operations Chris Young said on Friday that Carter is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): An MRI determined that Burger’s left wrist is sprained. He begins a hitting progression on Sunday.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin suffered a setback during a live batting practice on Satudray and will be shut down for a few days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.