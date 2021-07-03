Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: Extra Innings Explosion in Oakland

On this day the Texas Rangers put together a monster inning, in extra innings, against the Oakland Athletics.
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers had one of the biggest innings in team history, coming at the expense of the Oakland Athletics.

On July 3, 1983, the Rangers were in Oakland to face the Athletics. The Rangers were coming off a 13-3 win over the Athletics the day before, a game that put the Rangers 10 games over .500.

What happened on July 3 was kind of absurd. The Rangers and the Athletics were locked in a close game that it ended up in a 4-4 tie through nine innings. The Rangers and Athletics played five more scoreless innings.

Then, in the top of the 15th inning, the Rangers scored a team-record 12 runs. Wow.

The Rangers sent 16 hitters to the plate, racking up eight hits, four walks and taking advantage of one error and one wild pitch. The inning went like this offensively for the Rangers:

Bucky Dent drew a walk, followed by a Buddy Bell single and the two runners advancing on a Larry Parrish out. The A’s then intentionally walked George Wright to load the bases.

Big mistake. Bobby Jones doubled, scoring Dent and Bell. Wright later scored on a wild pitch. Bobby Johnson walked and the A’s made a pitching change.

Following the pitching change, Larry Biittner singled to score Jones from third and advance Johnson to second. Once again, a walk, this time to Jim Anderson, loaded the bases.

Mickey Rivers grounded to A’s second baseman Davey Lopes, but his error led to Biittner and Johnson scoring, while Anderson reached third. Dent returned to the plate and singled, which scored Anderson and advanced Rivers to third base.

After that, Bell singled to score Rivers, and Parrish got some measure of revenge, doubling to score Dent and Bell.

After Wright flew out for the second out, Jones doubled to score Parrish, and Johnson singled to right to score Jones. Biittner put a merciful end to the inning, from an A’s perspective, by flying out to third base.

The Rangers ended up winning, 16-4, with reliever Odell Jones taking the win.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Extra Innings Explosion in Oakland

May 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) attempts to turn a double play against Seattle Mariners designated hitter Kyle Seager (15) during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Midseason Report: The Position Players

Jul 1, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) tosses his bat after drawing a walk in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers' Gallo Homers In Fifth Straight Game, Hopes For All-Star Bid

USATSI_10122749_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: First Home Run By A Texas Pitcher

Jun 29, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

'He's On Another Planet Right Now': Gallo Homers Twice As Rangers Win Fourth Straight Game

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) talks with Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Athletics: Starting Lineups, Jose Trevino's Injury, Roster Moves

Jun 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) reacts after allowing a three-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux (9) during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Home Cooking & Road Woes: The Story of the 2021 Texas Rangers...So Far

Evan Carter
News

Rangers Prospects Evan Carter, Tekoah Roby To Miss Significant Time With Injuries