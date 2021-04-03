Rangers History Today: Kenny Rogers Returns

Today in Texas Rangers History, ‘The Gambler’ returned to Arlington, as Kenny Rogers made his first start in his second stint with the Rangers.

On April 3, 2000, Kenny Rogers, or ‘The Gambler,’ returned to the hill for the Texas Rangers for the first time since his departure after the 1995 season.

It was opening day at the Ballpark in Arlington, with 49,332 in attendance. The Rangers won the game, 10-4, and Rogers threw a gem. He gave up one run and six hits in eight innings to claim the win. Catcher Iván Rodríguez had a huge game, going 2-for-4 with five runs batted in and two home runs.

Rogers and the Rangers never could seem to quit each other. He started his career with Texas as a 24-year old reliever in 1989, and through seven seasons he emerged as a quality starter who threw the franchise’s only perfect game on July 28, 1994. But when it came time for a new contract after the 1995 season — and Rogers had won 70 games in seven seasons — the pair couldn’t agree to terms, and Rogers chased the money to the New York Yankees.

Rogers got a World Series ring with the Yankees in 1996, but not much else. He ended up in Oakland in 1998, then the New York Mets in 1999, and back in Texas for the 2000 season.

Texas always seemed to agree with Rogers. From 2000-02, Rogers won 31 games before he moved on to Minnesota. A year later, he returned to Texas on a two-year deal. He won 18 games in 2004 and 14 games in 2005, making the All-Star team both times. He played three more seasons in Detroit, winning 17 games in 2006 and making his fourth All-Star team as a 41-year old.

Rogers won 219 games in his 20-year career, but he won 133 of them in Texas, second-most behind Charlie Hough at the time of his retirement. He is a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Also on this date …

April 3, 1984: The Texas Rangers opened the season at Arlington Stadium against Cleveland, losing 9-1, in front of 21,537 on a Tuesday night. Rick Sutcliffe took the win for Cleveland, while Charlie Hough took the loss for the Rangers. Designated hitter Larry Parrish drove in the only run, bringing infielder Buddy Bell home in the eighth inning.

April 3, 2001: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule in front of 49,512, at the Ballpark in Arlington, as the Rangers defeated the Anaheim Angels, 3-2. Kenny Rogers took the win on the hill for the Rangers, giving up two runs on seven hits. Catcher Iván Rodríguez was the only Rangers player with two hits, while scoring one of the Rangers’ three runs. Designated hitter Andrés Galarraga had a hit, a run and a run batted in, while outfielder Rusty Greer also drove in a run.

April 3, 2006: The Rangers opened the season at Ameriquest Field, falling to the Boston Red Sox, 7-3, in what was the start of manager Buck Showalter’s final season at the helm. Curt Schilling took the win for the Red Sox, while Kevin Millwood threw just five innings and took the loss for the Rangers. Infielder Hank Blalock was the only Ranger to manage two hits in the game, but he did hit his first home run of the season and drove in two runs.

April 3, 2017: The Rangers opened the season at home against Cleveland, losing 8-5, on their way to three straight losses at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Yu Darvish started the game, but didn’t figure in the decision. Sam Dyson ended up taking the loss in relief, giving up three runs in less than an inning. Outfielder Nomar Mazara, infielder Rougned Odor, and infielder Elvis Andrus each had two hits for Texas, with Odor driving in four runs and homering twice.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

READ MORE: Rangers Monday Home Opener: What You Need To Know

READ MORE: Charlie Culberson: The First Rangers 'Avenger'

READ MORE: President Biden Criticism Draws Response From Rangers' Jon Daniels

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook