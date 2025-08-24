Rangers Injured Reliever Suffers Another Setback in Potential Return
ARLINGTON — The hope was 20 pitches during a live batting practice session for injured Texas Rangers reliever Chris Martin. He didn’t get there.
Martin’s live batting practice session was cut short on Saturday at Globe Life Field after his injured calf muscle flared up again. The live batting practice was designed to simulate game action, so Martin was going at full speed during the session, unlike bullpen sessions where he’s been throwing hard but not at 100%.
Martin returned to the clubhouse in full uniform after the session clearly frustrated. Later, his manager, Bruce Bochy, filled in the blanks.
Chris Martin’s Setback
Martin was about 15 pitches into the session when the strained left calf flared up again, Bochy said. Now, the Rangers are going to give him a few days to rest before they set a path forward. Martin had a setback during his first live batting practice on Aug. 10, which was his third throwing session in a five-day span. The previous two sessions before that were bullpens.
During that session, the 39-year-old reliever felt pain in the left calf as well.
“He’s still feeling some symptoms in that area,” Bochy said after Saturday’s session. “He’ll continue to work on it and see when we can get him back out there.”
Martin is one of three relievers on the injured list. Cole Winn is on the 15-day IL with right arm fatigue and is eligible to return on Sept. 4. Josh Sborz has been on the 60-day IL all season after right shoulder surgery and is on a rehab assignment.
Chris Martin’s Lost Season
Martin, has been on the 10-day IL since July 21 with a left calf strain. This is his second trip to the IL this season. He was on the list from May 20-June 5 with right shoulder fatigue.
He was one of the Rangers’ most reliable relievers before the injury. While he was 1-6, he had a 2.36 ERA in 39 games with 12 holds and two saves in four chances. He had 36 strikeouts and six walks in 34.1 innings as batters hit .248 against him. He also had a 1.14 WHIP.
Since he was injured, the Rangers acquired two relievers at the trade deadline, both of whom have been solid fits for the staff — right-hander Phil Maton and left-hander Danny Coulombe. Both have filled in as set-up men for the relivers that are handling high-leverage innings, though the Rangers don’t have a designated closer.