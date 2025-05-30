Rangers Injured Rookie Starter Nearly Perfect in Second Rehab Start
The Texas Rangers are working Kumar Rocker toward a return to the Majors. Thursday’s performance should go a long way.
The rookie right-hander, who has missed a month, made his second injury rehab start on Thursday night. Before the game, Texas transferred his rehab from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock.
Rocker had no problem with the Reno Aces.
Kumar Rocker’s Latest Injury Rehab Performance
Texas was hoping for the right-hander to go four innings and 60 pitches. He ended up being a bit more efficient, as he threw 53 pitchers, 35 of which were for strikes.
He did go four innings, allowing no hits, no runs and one walk. He struck out five.
In fact, Rocker was perfect through four innings, as he retired all 12 hitters he faced. In the fifth, he came out to face former Major Leaguer Trey Mancini and walked him. That led the Express to make a pitching change.
Last week Rocker threw against Midland. He threw three innings, giving up two hits and striking out three. He didn’t allow a walk. He threw 34 pitches, with 23 being strikes.
The Rangers have been without the right-hander since April when he suffered a right shoulder injury and went on the 15-day injured list. He is eligible to be activated but needs to rebuild up to be able to handle a starter’s workload.
There is some question about his role, however. Last weekend, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Rangers were “seriously considering” moving Rocker into the closer role when he’s healthy. Both manager Bruce Bochy and president of baseball operations Chris Young denied any discussions took place about Rocker moving to closer.
But, as it stands, there is no spot in the rotation for Rocker right now. He is on the outside looking in as the quartet of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin are pitching among the best in the Majors. The fifth starter, Jack Leiter, had his own stay on the IL and has emerged as a solid fifth option.
In five starts Rocker was 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season, with his only win coming at home. In fact, Rocker has been a much better pitcher at Globe Life Field than he has away from home. In his two home starts, he gave up a combined four earned runs. In his three road starts he allowed 15.
The former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt suffered an elbow injury in 2023 that led to Tommy John surgery and him missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Once he returned to the mound, he progressed much faster than the Rangers anticipated.
In 10 minor leagues games in 2024 he went 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA. He was dominant, as he struck out 55 and walked five in 36.2 innings. At that point, the Rangers called him up to get him a couple of MLB starts before the season ended.