Rangers’ Kumar Rocker Shines in First Minor League Injury Rehab Start
Texas Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker made his first injury rehab start on Friday with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.
The Rangers have been without the right-handers since April when he suffered a right shoulder injury and went on the 15-day injured list. He is eligible to be activated but needs to rebuild up to be able to handle a starter’s workload.
Friday’s game against Midland was his first chance to throw in live game action in a month. It was also his first time back in Frisco since last year when he pitched for the RoughRiders as he worked his way back after Tommy John surgery.
How Kumar Rocker Fared in First Injury Rehab Start
Whatever goal Texas had for Rocker, he satisfied it. He threw three innings, giving up two hits and striking out three. He didn’t allow a walk. He threw 34 pitches, with 23 being strikes.
Given the workload, he probably needs at least one more rehab start to be in position to return to the Majors. In the last start before his injury, he threw 63 pitches.
The 25-year-old went on the IL with a right shoulder impingement on April 24 after his start against the Athletics in Sacramento.
Rocker struggled in spring training but did enough to make the opening day rotation, though injuries to Jon Gray and Cody Bradford helped pave the way.
In five starts he was 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season, with his only win coming at home. In fact, Rocker has been a much better pitcher at Globe Life Field than he has away from home. In his two home starts, he gave up a combined four earned runs. In his three road starts he allowed 15.
Texas hopes that Rocker can emerge as a mainstay of the rotation. For now, he may be on the outside looking in as the quartet of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin are pitching among the best in the Majors. The fifth starter, Jack Leiter, had his own stay on the IL and has emerged as a solid fifth option.
Plus, at some point, Gray and Bradford are expected back.
The former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt suffered an elbow injury in 2023 that led to Tommy John surgery and him missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Once he returned to the mound, he progressed much faster than the Rangers anticipated.
In 10 minor leagues games in 2024 he went 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA. He was dominant, as he struck out 55 and walked five in 36.2 innings. At that point, the Rangers called him up to get him a couple of MLB starts before the season ended.