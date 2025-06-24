Rangers' Justin Foscue Aims To Rewrite Story After Challenging Major League Stint
First baseman for the Texas Rangers Justin Foscue is getting what feels like a do over for his MLB debut.
His original call up was in April of last year against the Houston Astros where he recorded his first hit and an RBI. It went downhill really fast after that. In the 42 at bats he saw in 15 games he had two hits and 18 strikeouts.
His slash ended up being .048/.091/.071. Finishing his Majors debut at 0-39, the longest streak in franchise history at the time. Couldn’t have gone much worse for the slugger who had an OPS over 1 before they called him up.
Fast forward to his Minors performance this season and his numbers look great (.259/.350/.468). He has 10 home runs, 13 doubles, and 37 RBIs in his 53 games this season.
Foscue has now played in the Minors for a little over five seasons, but only 392 games as he has dealt with some injuries that have kept him out of the line up. His career slash from those games is .275/.383/.495 with 70 homeruns, 289 RBIs, and they walked him 225 times.
With the injury to Jake Burger, Foscue is getting a second chance. He spoke to Kennedi Landry, MLB reporter:
"I think I've just slowly built that back to where it was a couple of years ago, and hopefully it can translate to the big leagues again. I know I'm a good baseball player. I know I can hit at the big-league level. I've hit throughout my entire Minor League career. They drafted me where they did for a reason. I just have to believe in that, trust in that, and then we'll see where it takes me."
Now he did play in his first Rangers game this season in and it was unfortunate in a shut out in Baltimore facing the Orioles. With his 0-39 finish last season and an 0-3 finish last night he is 0-42 which takes back the lead for the longest streak. Joc Pederson went 0-41 for a three-week stretch in April this year.
His original debut went well last year, so his 0-3 start really means nothing. There is a lot of season left and the young man knows how to swing a bat.
Second chances don’t always come around and Foscue is ready to take full advantage. At the end of the day this is a game and a game that anybody who plays professionally loves deeply. It is clear he knows how to play and he is ready to get his feet wet and do the job he is paid to do.
