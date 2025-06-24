Former Rangers World Series Champion Gets Called Up by New York Mets
The Texas Rangers are searching for anything that can get them out of their mediocre ways.
Picked by many to be AL West champions and contenders for a World Series title this year, the Rangers have been one of the most dissapointing teams in Major League Baseball thus far.
What has perplexed everyone is that it's been their offense that has let them down.
With one of the best pitching staffs in the league, the lineup that features plenty of star names on paper has underperformed.
Still, despite all the negativity, they entered action on Monday just two games out of the final Wild Card spot and could find themselves right in the playoff picture if they ever are able to get things going for a consistent period of time.
And just like they showed in 2023, once they get in, anything can happen.
Someone who was part of that run was Travis Jankowski, a journeyman outfielder who has bounced around to eight different organizations at the Major League level in his 11-year career.
2023 was his best season in the bigs, slashing .263/.357/.332 across 107 games while providing Texas a bWAR of 1.6 largely as a defensive substitute and pinch-hitter.
Now, the New York Mets are hoping he can provide that same spark for them, since according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, they have called him up to their Major League roster ahead of Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Jankowski signed a minor league deal with the Mets on June 10 after the Tampa Bay Rays removed him from their 40-man roster.
He didn't have a great showing with New York's Triple-A affiliate before getting promoted, but he did enough to where they felt he could be an asset for them.
It will be interesting to see how the former Rangers World Series winner does and if he can stick with the Mets, since this is now his third team already in 2025.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.