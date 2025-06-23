Rangers Promote Experienced World Series Champion To Bolster Pitching Staff
The Texas Rangers have announced a significant roster move on Monday afternoon.
According to a release from the team, veteran right-hander Dane Dunning's contract has been selected from Triple-A Round Rock, and in a corresponding move fellow right-hander Caleb Boushley has been optioned there.
Dunning has made just one appearance in the big leagues this season, however he has a ton of experience for the Rangers over the last five years.
In that period, he has made 118 appearances including 95 starts for Texas, his best season coming during the title campaign in 2023. That year, Dunning pitched to a 3.70 ERA and 1.263 WHIP in 35 appearances and 26 starts including three scoreless appearances in the World Series.
Outrighted to Triple-A right before the start of this season, Dunning gave up four hits and two runs over three innings when he had his contract selected in April before being designated for assignment and eventually sent back to Round Rock.
He has a 4.47 ERA and 1.273 WHIP there in 12 appearances this season.
Boushley on the other hand has a 5.04 ERA in 15 relief appearances and 30.1 innings this year. He was added to the roster back in April after posting a 1.69 ERA in three starts with Round Rock.
With Dunning back in the fold, the Rangers have a familiar veteran face with a significant amount of experience who Texas knows it can at least somewhat trust in big moments.
Exactly what role Dunning is going to take on remains to be seen, but regardless, it's another shot in the big leagues for the 30-year-old.
