Rangers and Their Little Rascals on Five-Game Win Streak Pursuing AL West Title
The Texas Rangers have become victims to the injured list at the worst possible time. They found themselves three games under .500 with a postseason birth slipping further and further away. It was either a chance for them to crumble or for other players to step upt. The so-called "Little Rascals" have stepped up in a big way.
With the loss of Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Nathan Eovaldi it was time for some young guns to come out of the dugout. The Rangers have impressed everyone having won 15 of their last 19 games. They've done it with players like Cody Freeman and Michael Helman — relatively unknown players who have fueled a five-game winning streak going into Saturday's game with the New York Mets.
The Little Rascals
The 29-year-old Helman went from virtually unknown to a big part of why the Rangers are now within striking distance of the Houston Astros. He made his debut just last season and he only appeared in 10 games. This season he was recalled on Aug. 22. In 24 games he has a slash line of .271/.338/.610 with 19 RBI to go with his five home runs.
Helman posted his first career grand slam which led to a 5-0 shutout of the Brewers in the series opener on Monday. Game two? Almost as impressive. He was the player of the game in a much closer victory (5-4). He went 1-for-2 with a two run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Rangers were down two runs.
Freeman has been a defensive powerhouse. His effort is turning tons of heads. He isn't quite the bat that Helman is, but he has heart which this team needs if they hope to get into the postseason.
Rangers Since August 22
Since August 22 the Rangers are 15-4 in their last 19 games, including sweeps of the Cleveland Guardians, the Athletic and the Brewers. With that, they have clawed their way back into contention for the final AL wild card spot. Not just that, but the Rangers are also within striking distance of the AL West lead, just two games back of the Astros and the Seattle Mariners, who are tied for the lead.
After they are done in New York the team will travel to Houston to face off with their in-state rivals. The AL West could look a lot different in a few days with the way these guys are playing and it is going to be a good one to watch down the stretch.