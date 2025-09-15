Rangers Loss to Mets Raises Stakes in Pursuit of AL Playoff Berth
Finally, the Texas Rangers had a chance. Finally, the Houston Astros lost a game. Unfortunately, the Rangers couldn’t cash in. Then, it got worse.
As Texas (79-71) enters the beginning of Monday’s three-game series with the Houston Astros, the Rangers have lost a game on the American League West lead and are no longer chasing the Astros. Now, the Seattle Mariners are in charge.
The Rangers lost to the New York Mets, 5-2, in 10 innings on Sunday as Pete Alonso hit a walk-off home run. The Mets were desperate for a win to stay in the NL wild card race. So were the Rangers. Now, in Houston, the desperation grows, even as Texas has won six of its last seven and 16 of its last 21 games.
Rangers Chasing AL Playoff Berths
Entering Monday’s action the Mariners (82-68) lead the division after a clean, four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle was able to take advantage of Houston’s (81-69) loss on Sunday to Atlanta, not the Rangers.
Texas now must make up three games on the Marinres with 12 games to play, without the benefit of any head-to-head games. But the Rangers should have their eye on the final wild card berth. Now that the AL West lead has flipped, Texas is now chasing Houston in the wild card race.
Houston has a two-game lead on the Rangers for the final wild card berth. So, the math is simple.
Rangers sweep and they’re up by a game.
Rangers win two out of three and they’re down by a game.
Rangers lose two out of three and they’re down by three games.
Rangers get swept and they’re down by five games.
The stakes are high. And there are more teams involved now. Cleveland has won four games and has won nine of its last 10 and are a half-game back of the Rangers in the wild card race.
Jack Leiter will start for the Rangers against Jason Alexander for the Astros.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 14)
Seattle Mariners: 82-68 (Magic Number to clinch division is 12)
Houston Astros: 81-69 (1.0 game behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-71 (3.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (12 games): Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 14)
New York Yankees: 83-66 (2.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 82-68 (1.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 81-69 (last wild card berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-71 (2.0 games behind final berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 78-71 (2.5 games behind final berth)