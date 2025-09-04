Rangers Mentioned by MLB Insider As Potential Suitor for Phillies All-Star Free Agent
The Texas Rangers are going to have some work to do with their roster this offseason to avoid another underwhelming regular season.
Since winning the World Series in 2023, the team has fallen woefully short of expectations. In 2024, they didn’t even factor into the playoff race with a 78-84 record. This year has been a roller coaster ride, but entering play on Sept. 4, the Rangers are 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West race and only 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot.
There is still a chance the team makes the postseason, but how much of a threat they would be is up for debate. Losing ace Nathan Eovaldi to a season-ending injury was a massive blow to the starting rotation. Tyler Mahle remains on the injured list and Kumar Rocker has struggled, currently pitching in the minor leagues.
The offensive production has been inconsistent, which has been Texas’s ultimate downfall. There have been a few standouts in the lineup, such as shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford, but this group has not lived up to expectations. What was considered to be the deepest lineup in baseball entering the season hasn’t been as impactful as expected.
As a result, the lineup is where the Rangers should be looking for upgrades this offseason. There could be several positions undergoing changes this winter. Catcher is one spot to keep an eye on, with Texas being mentioned as a top landing spot for Adley Rutschman. Will Adolis Garcia be kept despite a rising price tag?
Rangers Mentioned As Potential Suitor for Kyle Schwarber
Arguably, the biggest hole in the lineup resides at designated hitter. The Rangers were applauded for signing Joc Pederson in free agency, but he hasn’t made a positive impact on the team at all. He has a -0.2 bWAR and OPS+ of 81 through 77 games and 244 plate appearances.
There were rumors swirling that the team could look for another bat ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, but that never materialized. It is something the front office could look to address again this offseason, with one major prize being available. Keep an eye on Kyle Schwarber, with MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN naming Texas as one of his potential suitors.
“And although remaining in Philadelphia makes the most sense, enough teams have holes at DH -- looking at you, Texas, San Diego, Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, Cincinnati -- that no amount of labor unrest will cause Schwarber's market to dry up,” he wrote.
Schwarber would be a massive upgrade on what Pederson has provided the team. He is in the midst of a career campaign, already hitting 49 home runs, which leads the National League, to go along with an MLB-best 119 RBI. Adding that kind of production into the middle of the lineup, along with Seager and Langford, would solve a lot of the team’s issues.
Given how much money Schwarber is expected to make this winter, it will be interesting to see how the Rangers allocate some of their funds. Moving on from a player such as Garcia could be telling. Money saved from not bringing him back could go right to the Philadelphia Phillies star in an effort to pry him away from the NL East leaders.