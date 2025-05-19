Rangers Might Need To Trade for First Baseman if Struggles of Jake Burger Continue
With the Texas Rangers starting to play some better baseball, they are still hoping their lineup takes off.
Overall, with a record over .500, the Rangers have played well in the middle part of May. However, it does feel like they have underachieved a bit this season.
So far, the team has been propelled by an excellent starting rotation. With Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom leading the way, the rotation of Texas has been a great strength.
While that has been the greatest strength on the roster, it has been the lineup that has been the biggest disappointment with one of the worst offenses in the league that has many players underperforming.
There is reason to believe things will turn around, but the team also might look to be aggressive and make a move or two to improve.
Which Position Might They Look to Upgrade?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote that the Rangers might have to look for some help at first base if Jake Burger doesn’t turn things around after his brief stint in the minors.
“Utility man Josh Smith made a handful of starts at the position before Burger was recalled from the minors on Monday, but an outside addition could be the answer if Burger doesn't get things going.”
This winter, the acquisition of Jake Burger to replace Nathaniel Lowe appeared like it was going to be a good move for Texas. The first baseman was coming off an impressive 2024 campaign where he slashed .250/.301/.460 with 29 home runs and 76 RBI.
With the potential to be a 30-home run hitter, he was a logical fit to help a team that struggled in that area last season.
Unfortunately, Burger has struggled this year with a slash line of .217/.262/.375, four home runs and 15 RBI.
Even though he has performed better since coming back after being optioned to the minors for a reset, he has a long way to go before he gets to the overall numbers the Rangers are expecting from him.
With Texas showing the ability to be a contender, the team might look to get aggressive and either attempt to replace Burger at first base if things don’t improve, or at the very least add another option.
While the team will be hopeful that Burger turns things, being proactive and thinking about potential options to help a struggling offense makes sense.
Luckily, the team has performed well despite most of the lineup struggling.
Now, it will be interesting to see if the Rangers look to add some help this summer.