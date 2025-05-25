Rangers Offensive Performance Against White Sox Hits Another Low
The Texas Rangers return to Texas after Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox still mired in an offensive slump that seems to have no solution.
Their six-game road trip started with them getting swept by the New York Yankees in frustrating, dramatic fashion with a Jasson Dominguez walk-off and a dreaded 1-0 defeat.
Going to Chicago and losing a series to the worst team in the American League, one that was epically bad a season ago, is like throwing salt on the wound.
The Rangers' Offensive Woes Continue
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and company are in fourth in the American League West thanks to a surge by the Los Angeles Angels. And Texas should feel lucky. The Athletics have been on such an epic losing streak that the Rangers could be in last place going into Memorial Day.
If the Rangers want to stay competitive in the AL West, the offense's dependency to provide run-support for the pitching cannot be week-to-week.
Adolis Garcia has batted below .200 in May and, as someone who could always be penciled in for 25 home runs or more, might not get to 20. This weekend in Chicago, Bochy dropped the slugger to the No. 8 spot in the batting order.
Marcus Semien continues to have one of the most dramatic and surprising slumps in baseball, slashing as he is also batting under .200 for the season. He batted in the No. 9 hole in Chicago and has become close to an afterthought when discussing the team's offensive output.
Jake Burger has had a pleasantly surprising May, but he only has six home runs this season. His acquisition in the offseason was all about adding more home runs to the lineup. A week in the minors only helped him marginally.
It's difficult to point to shorstop Corey Seager's injury as the clear root of the offensive sorrows, but the Rangers are also much better when he's in the lineup. They went 2-8 during his first injured list stint this season.
Now, the Rangers are moving to drastic measures. After moving Joc Pederson to the injured list with a fractured right hand, Texas promoted outfielder Alejandro Osuna to make his Major League debut.
It's exciting, but it's also demonstrative that there's not enough time for the veteran players to "figure it out."