Rangers to Promote Star Outfield Prospect Alejandro Osuna to Majors
The Texas Rangers are growing impatient with their team’s offensive output and are reportedly making another call-up from the minor leagues.
On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported that the Rangers were calling up Alejandro Osuna, an outfielder who is the franchise’s No. 7 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The report comes after designated hitter Joc Pederson fractured his right hand during an at-bat in Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He is expected to miss at least six weeks.
But he was one of several Rangers players who were struggling offensively. Passan did not report the corresponding move.
Osuna is not on the 40-man roster, so the Rangers will have to make space for him along with putting him on the 26-man roster if he is to play on Sunday. He is playing for Triple-A Round Rock, which is in Charlotte this weekend.
About Alejandro Osuna
The 22-year-old left-handed hitter was an international signee out of Mexico in 2020 and has steadily worked his way through the system.
He broke out last year, as he was named the Tom Grieve Rangers Minor League Player of the Year.
With High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco, he finished with a combined slash line of .292/.362/.507/.869 with a career-high 18 home runs and 61 RBI. He also had 17 steals.
Among Texas minor-league players with at least 300 at-bats, he led in slugging percentage and OPS. He also showed improvement at the plate after his promotion to Frisco on June 28, as he slashed .306/.379/.523/.902 with nine home runs and 32 RBI.
He had an impressive spring training for the Rangers, and while he was never considered for the opening day roster, he remained in Major League camp well into March.
The Rangers returned Osuna to Double-A Frisco coming out of spring training and he was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month. Combined he’s slashed .279/.386/.416 with two home runs and 15 RBI.
But the Rangers’ offensive woes have them grasping for help.
Texas has a slash of .224/.286/.364 and the Rangers’ batting average is fourth worst in the Majors. Only the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates have scored fewer runs than the Rangers, who have 177.