Texas Rangers’ Jacob deGrom Deserves Prime-Time Showdown with Tarik Skubal
Baseball has aces like Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom for a reason.
deGrom is the show whenever he pitches. After two years of working through Tommy John surgery and his recovery, he has now reclaimed the form that made him a back-to-back Cy Young winner in the National League with the New York Mets.
Entering Monday’s probable start against the Los Angeles Angels, deGrom is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 17 starts with 100 strikeouts and 21 walks in 101.1 innings. He set a modern MLB record last week by pitching his 14th straight game allowing six or fewer hits and two or fewer earned runs.
That included a start against the Detroit Tigers in May in which he and reigning American League Cy Young winner passed like ships in the night during a three-game series. Skubal won the opener. deGrom won the second game.
But the possibility now exists for the two aces to face each other in what would be an epic showdown of two of the best pitchers in the game — perhaps even in prime time.
The Tigers visit the Rangers July 18-20 in their first series after the All-Star break. ESPN just flexed the July 20 game into prime time. That would be an ideal spot to showcase Skubal and deGrom. ESPN is probably begging for it behind the scenes.
The Rangers have worked to give deGrom as much rest as possible during the season, including skipping him on opening day and starting him in the season’s fourth game to leverage scheduled off days. In his 16 starts since his opener, he has had extra rest in 12 of those starts.
deGrom has also worked to be less reliant on his fastball. He still has gas. But he’s modulated his velocity and mixed in more off-speed pitches, which has made him harder to hit.
But, for the purposes of this match, he and Skubal now line up perfectly to meet after the All-Star Game, if both franchises want to cooperate.
After his start on Monday, deGrom’s last start before the break would be on normal rest at Houston on Saturday. He was selected to the All-Star Game on Sunday. He would likely pitch an inning in Atlanta on July 14 in what would amount to a bullpen day. He could then pitch on July 20 on normal rest.
Skubal pitched Sunday in Cleveland. His last expected start is on Saturday against Seattle. He could pitch his inning in the All-Star Game — he is almost certain to be the starter for the American League — and then pitch in the July 20 matchup with Texas on normal rest.
This is the last opportunity for both teams to get their aces extended rest. Pitching them earlier in the series serves no real purpose.
Skubal has been incredible, perhaps better this his Cy Young, pitching triple crown 2024. He is 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA in 18 starts, with 148 strikeouts and 14 walks in 116 innings. He is undefeated in his last 16 starts (10-0).
This is prime time television. This is why baseball has aces. deGrom deserves his shot at Skubal. Here’s hoping the baseball gods and the two organizations see it that way.
