Rangers Playoff Desperation Grows After Second Straight Loss to Astros
The Texas Rangers don’t have a magic number. They just need some magic.
The Rangers (79-73) lost to the Houston Astros, 6-5, on Tuesday night, giving their in-state rivals a series victory at a time when Texas can ill-afford it. The Astros (83-69) built a 6-0 lead in the first four innings of the game before the Rangers scored a run on Cody Freeman’s solo home run.
Texas scored four runs in the eighth inning, fueled by a two-run home run by Jonah Heim. But the Astros were able to hold onto a one-run lead in the ninth inning to secure the win and put Texas’ postseason hopes in a real bind.
Rangers Now in Playoff Bind
The second loss in the series did serious damage to Texas’ hopes of remaining the playoff race. Along with Houston’s win, the Seattle Mariners won, too. Texas fell 4.5 games behind the Mariners in the division race. Texas doesn’t have much of a legitimate shot of rallying to win the division.
The wild card hopes are in danger, too. Texas is now 3.5 games out of the final wild card berth, which is no longer held by Houston. The Astros moved ahead of the Boston Red Sox by one-half game after the Red Sox lost on Tuesday. The Cleveland Guardians are also ahead of Texas, but 2.5 games out of the final wild card berth.
Now, Texas beating Houston on Wednesday might have less significance because a head-to-head win may not help in gaining ground on the final playoff berth. Now, Texas has to watch what Boston does against the Athletics, along with the Guardians’ second game against the Detroit Tigers.
Once the series is done, Texas has nine games left. Six of those games are against teams that don’t have playoff aspirations — Miami and Minnesota. They’re also at home. But, by Friday, it may not matter, especially if the Rangers are unable to avoid a sweep in Houston.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 16)
Seattle Mariners: 83-68 (Magic Number to clinch division is 11)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (0.5 game behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-73 (4.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (10 games): Sept. 17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (10 games): Sept. 17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (11 games): Sept. 17-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 16)
New York Yankees: 84-67 (2.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (0.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 82-69 (final wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 79-71 (2.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-73 (3.5 games behind final berth)