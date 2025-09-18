Rangers Playoff Hopes on Life Support After Being Swept by Astros
The Texas Rangers went to Houston with an opportunity to position themselves for a final playoff push. Instead, it turned into a disaster.
The Rangers (79-74) fell to the Houston Astros (84-69), 5-3, on Wednesday. The Rangers started their ace, Jacob deGrom, who ended up giving up all five Houston runs, including home runs to Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena. The Rangers couldn’t produce the offense needed to get back into the game.
Texas has a day off on Thursday. The Rangers can contemplate the final nine games of the season all they like, but the road ahead will be hard to overcome when it comes to trying to claim a playoff berth.
Rangers Playoff Problem
The sweep was catastrophic to the Rangers’ playoff hopes. They went to Houston two games out of the American League West lead and 1.5 games out of the final AL wild card berth. Texas needed to win two out of three games to have a chance down the stretch.
Instead, Texas lost three games on both fronts. The Rangers are now five games out of the AL West lead and their chances of catching the Astros, or the Seattle Mariners for that matter. In the wild card race the Rangers are 4.5 games out of the final spot. That’s going to be a hard mountain to climb for Texas.
Once the series is done, Texas has nine games left. Six of those games are against teams that don’t have playoff aspirations — Miami and Minnesota. They’re also at home. But, by Friday, it may not matter, especially if the Rangers are unable to avoid a sweep in Houston.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 17)
Houston Astros: 84-69 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (0.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (10 games): Sept. 18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 17)
New York Yankees: 85-67 (2.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 83-69 (tied for final wild card berth)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (tied for final wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 80-71 (2.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (4.5 games behind final berth)