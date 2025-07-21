Rangers Predicted To Be Likely Situational Sellers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers came into the 2025 MLB regular season with heightened expectations.
After a busy offseason that included adding Jake Burger and Joc Pederson to an already deep lineup and overhauling the bullpen, many people were predicting the team would get back on track.
The Rangers won the World Series in 2023, but the defense of their championship did not go well, failing to qualify for the postseason in 2024.
More News: Which Rangers Day Two Prospect Is Most Intriguing MLB Draft Pick?
Expected to contend in 2025, Texas is falling woefully short of expectations once again.
Entering play on July 21, they are 50-50. Hovering right around the .500 mark has been their level of performance throughout the campaign, which complicates their approach heading into the MLB trade deadline.
Only 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot in the American League, it is easy to understand why the Rangers might look to buy ahead of the trade deadline.
More News: Rangers Scratch Nathan Eovaldi from Sunday Start with Back Tightness
Their run differential more closely represents a team that is 56-44, a mark that would have them 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West, instead of 7.5, and holding the top wild card spot.
Alas, a team is what their record says they are, and right now, Texas is on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.
What will be their MLB trade deadline strategy given the position they are in?
More News: Rangers Sign Pair of Injured Collegiate Pitchers for Under-Slot Bonus Deals
Kennedi Landry of MLB.com has predicted they will likely stay put and look to offload pieces where they can.
“There’s not much to sell off, especially with Tyler Mahle and his expiring contract shut down until August, and a player like Adolis García may not have much value outside the organization. If it needs to be blown up, Texas likely won’t do that until the offseason,” she wrote.
Given how close they are to a postseason spot, their biggest stars, such as shortstop Corey Seager and starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, are staying put.
Even if they nosedive in the 10 days ahead of the deadline set for July 31, deals of that magnitude are more likely to be done over the winter, as Landry noted.
More News: Rangers Injured Reliever Josh Sborz Has More Boxes to Check off in Rehab
Should the Rangers be compelled to move some players and get back as much value as possible, their bullpen could be where they deal from.
Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Hoby Milner and Shawn Armstrong are all on one-year deals.
Contending teams are always looking for more pitching, and Texas could provide that if they don’t improve their place in the standings in the next week or so.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.