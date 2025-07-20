Which Rangers Day Two Prospect Is Most Intriguing MLB Draft Pick?
The Texas Rangers put an emphasis on pitching in their MLB draft strategy, selecting three in the first five rounds and 10 of their first 14 selections.
The Rangers exclusively drafted pitchers from the eighth to 14th rounds, making those few position players in their draft class stick out a bit.
Before going on that pitching run, Texas landed on Penn State outfielder Paxton Kling with their No. 205 overall selection.
More News: Rangers Officially Select Rowdy Tellez Ahead of Tigers Series Opener
Kling was the first collegiate position player the Rangers selected and could be an intriguing prospect to watch develop in their farm system.
Carlos Collazo of Baseball America (subscription required) recently released his review of Texas’ draft and named Kling as their most interesting pick in rounds four through ten.
Kling was a highly regarded high school prospect but elected to see out his commitment to LSU, where he struggled to perform and eventually transferred to Penn State after going undrafted in 2024.
More News: Rangers Have Early Chance To Make Up Ground in Crowded AL Wild Card Race
That was a smart decision by Kling, who slashed .358/.470/.632 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI, and 15 stolen bases in his 2025 campaign, with an improved 16.7 percent strikeout rate.
Collazo cites concerns with his contact skills but has solid power with his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, and his athleticism trumps a lot.
“He’s a plus runner who can chase the ball down well in center field and is a good base runner, with above-average arm strength that should allow him to play all three outfield positions if necessary,” Collazo wrote. “His tools and athleticism fit in the first 10 rounds, but exactly where he goes will depend on a team’s confidence in the strides he can continue to make as a hitter,” Collazo wrote.
More News: Were Rangers Too Risky With Draft Strategy of Grabbing Injured Pitchers?
The thing to keep in mind is the discrepancy in competition that may be a factor between the SEC and Big Ten.
Kling may have just had a rough time with the Tigers, and as Collazo points out, his and his team's confidence is vital to his growth.
More News: Rangers Updated Prospect Rankings Headlined by Addition of First Rounder Gavin Fien
There’s upside to be had with Kling, and at that seventh-round slot, the Rangers may be expecting to need to develop and refine the prospect.
His athleticism and tools should enable him to transition to the major league level if his hitting improves through their farm system.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.