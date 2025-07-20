Rangers Scratch Nathan Eovaldi from Sunday Start with Back Tightness
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have scratched Nathan Eovaldi from Sunday’s start against Detroit due to back tightness.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announced the change during his post-game press conference on Saturday, after the Rangers beat the Tigers, 4-1.
Rangers reliever and swing-starter Jacob Latz will start in Eovaldi’s place.
Eovaldi was supposed to face Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who is still scheduled to pitch. Bochy said Eovaldi experienced the back tightness during batting practice on Saturday and it had not responded enough to treatment to allow him to pitch.
Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58) has made 16 starts as has 94 strikeouts and 14 walks in 91 innings. The Rangers recently gave him a $100,000 bonus even though he didn’t make the All-Star team.
He might have made the team had he not missed a month of the season due to an arm injury. He returned before the end of the first half.
Latz (1-0, 3.00) made his first start of the season in Washington in June. He threw 3.1 innings in that start on June 8, giving up two hits, two runs and two walks. He also struck out seven. He was making a spot start so the Rangers could give starter Tyler Mahle extra rest.
He made his other start on June 24 against Baltimore. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing one hit, two runs and three walks. He also struck out four.
He became the first Rangers pitcher in nearly a decade to record a save and a quality start in a 10-day span.
Latz now faces a tall order facing Skubal, who is the defending American League Cy Young winner and may be pitching better this season.
He is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts, with 153 strikeouts and 16 walks in 121 innings. He a stretch of 15 starts in which he was 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA, with 128 strikeouts and nine walks.
Last year he was incredible. He went 18-4 with a 2.15 ERA in 31 starts, with 228 strikeouts and 35 walks in 192 innings. He won the American League pitching triple crown and was named All-MLB first team.
