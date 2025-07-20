Rangers Sign Pair of Injured Collegiate Pitchers for Under-Slot Bonus Deals
The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed their first two draft picks, both collegiate pitchers who are coming off injuries.
MLB.com and The Dallas Morning News were among the outlets to report that fifth-round pick Ben Abeldt of TCU had signed with the Rangers. The Morning News reported that fourth-rounder Mason McConnaughey had also signed.
The Morning News also reported that both players signed under-slot deals.
Each selection in the first 10 rounds comes with a slot value. Teams can sign players to the slot value, above it or below it. Selection in the final 10 rounds (11-20) can be signed for up to $150,000 without it counting against the team’s overall bonus pool.
McConnaughey was due a slot bonus of $661,000 as the No. 115 pick. He signed for a reported $495,825. Abeldt was due a slot bonus of $489,200 as the No. 146 pick. He signed for a reported $450,000.
Both were draft-eligible juniors and could have returned to school.
Abeldt was expected to be a key part of the Horned Frogs’ rotation in 2025, but a season-ending elbow injury suffered before the season led to surgery, which was performed by Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.
The McKinney, Texas, product was a reliever in 2024, as he appeared in 25 games, led the team with 1.83 ERA, saved eight games and went 3-0. He had 54 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. He gave up runs in just four appearances. That season led to selection to the all-Big 12 first team and as a second-team NCBWA all-American.
In 2023 he was named to the all-Big 12 freshman team, the Big 12 all-tournament team and a freshman all-America by multiple outlets.
McConnaughey suffered a season-ending injury during the third weekend of this season, according to his Nebraska bio. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 as he went 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA.
Texas has two picks that are due slot bonuses of $1 million or more. First-round pick Gavin Fien is due a slot bonus of $5.75 million. The Great Oak (Calif.) High School shortstop has the option of going to college.
Second round pick AJ Russell, a pitcher from Tennessee, is due a slot bonus of $1.85 million.
The Rangers have until July 28 to sign their picks.
The Rangers’ last five first-round picks include Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore (2024), Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (2023), Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker (2022), Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter (2021) and Mississippi State infielder Justin Foscue (2020).
Langford is the Rangers’ starting left fielder. Rocker and Leiter are members of the Texas starting rotation. Foscue made his MLB debut last year and has been up and down with the Rangers since then. Moore is at High-A Hub City.
