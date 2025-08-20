Rangers-Royals Game Today (8/20/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are clinging to whatever hope they can to get back into the American League Wild Card playoff race as they face the Kansas City Royals.
The Rangers and Royals are both fighting for position, but the Rangers don’t appear to be playing with a full deck. Along with the injuries in their lineup, Texas did not play third baseman Josh Jung in either of the first two games of the series. He’s not hurt. Per The Dallas Morning News, Jung’s move to the bench is performance-based. He’s back to chasing too much.
It’s a significant problem in the entire lineup. The Rangers aren’t drawing enough walks, getting enough runners on base or scoring enough runs. Offensive outbursts are short-lived. Texas even opted to push starter Jacob deGrom out of his scheduled start on Wednesday to give him extra rest after he came up with shoulder fatigue. If it feels like the season is slipping away, it might be the appropriate conclusion.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 20
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Royals Radio Network (Royals)
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: TBD
As of Tuesday evening, the Rangers had not decided who would start Wednesday's game. The Rangers did announce that Jacob deGrom (10-5, 2.76) would not start. After his last start he came up with shoulder fatigue and was examined by team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. President of baseball operations Chris Young said that deGrom received a clean bill of health and would likely take his next turn in the rotation. That could be Sunday at Globe Life Field against Cleveland.
The Rangers don't have an off day this week, so their options are limited. This could be a bullpen game and they're most capable spot starter, Jacob Latz, is at Triple-A Round Rock. The recent injury to Jon Gray takes him out of the mix. Manager Bruce Bochy’s decision on a starter will likely be determined by who he uses out of the bullpen on Tuesday. A transaction pre-game on Wednesday is possible, too.
Royals: LHP Noah Cameron (7-5, 2.47)
Cameron is one of the unsung heroes of this rotation and a reason why the Royals still have a fighting chance in the AL wild card race. He is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his last seven games, with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 42 innings. He has won each of his last two starts and pitched at least five innings in each start, allowing one combined earned run.
The rookie was promoted for good from Triple-A Omaha on May 17 and in 17 starts he has 78 strikeouts and 28 walks in 98.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .209 against him and he has a 1.06 WHIP. He won't be a pushover for the Rangers offense.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): An MRI determined that Burger’s left wrist is sprained.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-Day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 13, eligible to return Aug. 23): Garcia is expected to be ready at the 10-day activation mark, or shortly after.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin is shut down after a setback during a live batting practice session last week.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return): Webb began a rehab assignment last week.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.